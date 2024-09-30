CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Athletics | Madison

Name: Madison Sweezer

School: Jack Yates High School

About:

Madison is in the top 5% of her class and is a star athlete in track and field. She is a six-time AAU Junior Olympian, and has been recognized by Congress for her skills. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Delta Gems program. In addition to competing on the track team she is also involved in varsity cheer and has received both the Honor Roll and the Perfect Attendance awards through high school. After graduating, she plans to study Biology at Duke University and will pursue a career in Neuroscience.