CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Athletics | Grishma

Name: Grishma Oomman

School: Bellaire High School

About:

Grishma is a straight A student who plays varsity soccer for her school and club soccer. She is a member of the National Honor Society and finds time to tutor other students. She has been recognized for her talents on the field with several awards including: MVP for Junior Varsity, Rookie of the Year and Second-Team All-District for Varsity. Outside of school she participates in the ACE mentorship program and enjoys working with children. Grishma plans to attend UT and will pursue a degree in architecture.