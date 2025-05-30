Todd and Julie Chrisley speak for 1st time since Trump pardons, prison release | LIVE

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to speak for the first time following their release from prison after a pardon from President Donald Trump. The family plans return to the limelight on reality TV.

The Chrisleys' daughter, Savannah Chrisley, confirmed to reporters Wednesday as she waited for her dad's release at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, that the family has a new reality series in the works with Lifetime.

"We have a new show coming out on Lifetime, and it will document all of these things," Savannah Chrisley said. "And we're excited. We literally could not have done it. It's all God and President Trump at this point."

Lifetime also confirmed earlier this month that a new docuseries is in the works and will be released later this year.

"In the wake of the family's controversy and upheaval with their parents sentenced to time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, the Chrisley Family is now pulling back the curtain and offering unprecedented access to their lives in a deeply personal and dramatic new series," the network said in a May 21 statement.

The Chrisley family rose to fame with their reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best," which aired on USA Network for nearly a decade.

The show followed the lavish lives of Todd Chrisley -- a real estate developer -- his wife Julie Chrisley, and their combined five children and one grandchild.

In addition to Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie Chrisley are the parents of Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley also has two children from his first marriage, Kyle Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley.

Todd and Julie Chrisley also care for Kyle Chrisley's young daughter Chloe.

While starring on "Chrisley Knows Best," Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley also starred in a spinoff series, "Growing Up Chrisley," which aired from 2019 to 2022.

"Chrisley Knows Best" ended in March 2023, around five months after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The charges against the Chrisleys stem from activity that occurred at least as early as 2007, when the couple allegedly provided false information to banks and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving million of dollars in loans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, the couple is accused of fabricating bank statements and a credit report that had "been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California."

The couple later filed an appeal to review their case.

In a 2024 ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Julie Chrisley's case was sent back to the lower court for resentencing. The judges upheld the convictions of Todd Chrisley and the couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino.

Savannah Chrisley -- who had appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for her parents and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention -- was informed of her parents' pardon on May 27 in a phone call with Trump, according to a video shared on X by a White House communications adviser.

In the video, Trump describes Todd and Julie Chrisley as having received "harsh treatment."

Savannah Chrisley told ABC News that she received the phone call "totally out of the blue."

"I kind of had gotten to a place where I had lost hope, and just felt like nothing was going in my favor," she said. "And then I got the call."

ABC News' Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.