Children at Risk announces annual top-ranking school districts for the 2023-2024 school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Children at Risk released its rankings for the best and worst-performing school districts in the Houston area in 2024.

Parents are paying close attention because the Texas Education Agency did not release its school ratings for that school year due to lawsuits over how they assess schools.

According to the nonprofit, Devers ISD ranked number one, followed by Harmony Public Schools - Houston West, Amigos Por Vida Friends, Friendswood ISD, and Tomball ISD.

In last place are Reve Preparatory Charter School, Bloom Academy Charter School, The Pro-Vision Academy, Two Dimensions Preparatory Academy, and Meyerpark Charter.

The rankings come from STAAR scores and year-over-year student growth, among other things. For the full rankings, visit the organization's website.

Top 5 High Schools

1) Carnegie Vanguard HS

2) Houston ISD

3) Tomball Star Academy Tomball ISD

4) Challenge Early College HS

5) Houston ISD

6) Westchester Academy For International Studies Spring Branch ISD

7) Alief Early College Hs

8) Alief ISD

Top 5 Middle Schools

1) T.H. Rogers

2) Houston ISD

3) Stafford Stem Magnet Academy

4) Stafford MSD

5) Young Women's Leadership Academy

6) Aldine ISD

7) Smith Middle School

8) Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

9) Sartartia Middle School

10) Fort Bend ISD

Top 5 Elementary Schools

1) T H Rogers School Houston ISD 2. Stafford Stem Magnet Academy

2) Stafford MSD

3) Commonwealth Elementary

4) Fort Bend ISD

5) Silvercrest Elementary

6) Pearland ISD

7) Wilchester Elementary Spring Branch ISD

Top Gold Ribbon Middle Schools

1) Austin Middle School Galveston ISD

2) Edward Roberson Middle School Spring ISD

Top 5 Gold Ribbon Elementary Schools

1) Pleasantville Elementary

2) Houston ISD

3) Nitsch Elementary

4) Klein ISD

5) Reaves Elementary

6) Conroe ISD

7) Moreno Elementary

8) Houston ISD

9) Southside Elementary

10) Angleton ISD

