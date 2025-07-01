9-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Galena Park area, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a hot car death in the Galena Park area after they say a girl was left in a vehicle on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1200 block of Mayo Shell Road near an industrial complex.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 9-year-old girl was left unattended inside a vehicle. Gonzalez said she was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Houston and Galena Park police are also assisting with the investigation.

The circumstances around the child's death are still unclear.

