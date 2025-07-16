24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Child abuse charge recommended in drowning of influencer Emilie Kiser's son: police

Trigg Kiser was found unresponsive in his family's backyard pool in May.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12:51PM
CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Police have recommended charges in the drowning of influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, who was found unresponsive in his family's backyard pool in May.

"After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions," the Chandler, Arizona, Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

A felony charge of child abuse was recommended by the police department. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has final say in whether charges are actually brought against anyone.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

