3 deputies shot while responding to northern Illinois home, suspect also wounded, official says

OGLE COUNTY, Illinois -- Three sheriff's deputies were shot Wednesday morning while responding to a northern Illinois home, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities told reporters.

On Wednesday, law enforcement in Ogle County, Illinois, about 100 miles west of the state's largest city, confirmed the situation to ABC affiliate WTVO.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says the deputies were responding to a report that someone inside the home was threatening to kill themselves or others. He said the suspect also was shot. He did not provide any information about the suspect, including name, age or where the person lives.

VanVickle said a family member called police shortly after 8:30 a.m. to report someone at the home making threats. He said negotiators tried to reach the person by phone and decided to go inside shortly before noon.

"Immediately upon entering the house, our deputies received fire from inside the house," he said.

Three deputies were shot and the suspect also was shot, he said. VanVickle initially tried to leave after giving a statement without more detail but then told reporters that everyone "is in good condition."

A spokesperson for the nearby hospital said three people were taken to the hospital's emergency department from the shooting scene. Two patients were treated and released. The spokesperson did not release the condition of the third person.

In addition, the Illinois State Police issued the following statement:

"Preliminary information indicates the Ogle County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from ISP to assist with an officer-involved shooting investigation in Dixon earlier today. There is no threat to the public at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.

WLS-TV in Chicago flew over the scene in Dixon, a town of 15,000 people. Law enforcement and personal cars were seen parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighborhood, and officials occasionally gathered in small groups but with little ongoing activity.

Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway, and a sheriff's mobile command center was parked at the end of the drive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.