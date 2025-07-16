Charges pending for person accused of dumping hot tub in someone's yard, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Heights resident tells ABC13 that someone dumped a hot tub next to their house. According to the Houston Police Department, this is considered an illegal dumping case, and charges are pending.

In the video seen above, ABC13 isn't showing the person's face since he hasn't been formally charged. It shows the man pulling up in this truck and unloading the hot tub out in two pieces, then placing it close the road.

That neighbor, who sent ABC13 the video, didn't want to be seen on camera, says it happened on Monday and doesn't understand why he would do it in the first place.

Earlier on Wednesday, she recorded him coming by again, this time to pick it up in what appears to be the same truck.

ABC13 spoke with Harris County Constable Allen Rosen with Precinct 1. He says the charges in illegal dumping cases vary by what the object is and also the weight.

"We would weigh the aggregate amount of the material that gets remediated. We have the city or county come pick it up. They weigh it for us, and we assign the tonnage to the weight and that dictates the range of whether it's felony or misdemeanor. So obviously the higher the weight, the higher the charges are going to be," Rosen said.

