Firefighter injured while battling large warehouse fire near Willowbrook area, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a massive warehouse fire in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

The Champions Fire Department said the fire happened at a warehouse on Belgold Street at about 12:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury and is expected to be released. According to the department, first responders rescued a dog from the fire.

What was inside this warehouse is unclear, but fire officials say it has extensive damage. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating how the fire started.