Man arrested in connection to fatal robbery where store clerk was shot in Chambers Co.: officials

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Capital murder charges have been filed against a Chambers County man accused in a deadly robbery at a convenience store on July 27, according to authorities.

Deputies arrived at a TimeMaxx in the 16100 block of the East I-10 Frontage Road near the Cove area of Chambers County after receiving reports of an aggravated robbery.

Upon arrival, a store clerk, identified as Jenny Bagby, was found with a gunshot wound. EMS administered CPR before taking her to Memorial Hermann, where she died from her injuries, CCSO said.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office quickly began an investigation based on the witness information of a customer inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Officials located the suspect in a vehicle matching the description, but the man did not surrender, causing a short pursuit.

Deputies were able to stop the man, who was identified as Todd Carter of Houston, and take him into custody. Officials said Carter was booked into the Chambers County Jail and is being held on no bail.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the victim. We are thankful that witnesses came forward with information to help us bring this violent offender into our custody," Sheriff Hawthorne said.

Officials said an investigation is still ongoing.