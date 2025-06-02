CEO Kimberly Danesi resigns from Galveston Park Board amid audits, investigations

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid ongoing audits and investigations, the Galveston Park Board says its CEO has suddenly resigned.

Former CEO Kimberly Danesi submitted her resignation from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees effective immediately, though she didn't give a reason why. She had been with the board for eight and a half years.

The department, however, has been under scrutiny by the city council since a former Park Board employee admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars. Angela Barton pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a lifeguard fund.

"It is regrettable to see Kimberly leave," Jason Hardcastle, chairman of the Park Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "She has an incredible ability to perform professionally and think critically in a variety of tough situations. I know she will be successful in her next endeavors."

A Park Board spokesperson told ABC13 there's no financial impact to taxpayers with Danesi's departure. She received no severance package.

While she's out, it's unclear what's going to happen to Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis. He's been on unpaid leave for more than two months.

Park Board leaders told ABC13 that Davis was put on leave after they learned he housed Chilean lifeguards at the Stewart Beach pavilion last summer. The facility was in disrepair and was torn down months later.

Park Board officials said only Danesi could make a decision on Davis' employment. With her resignation, a Park Board spokesperson told ABC13 they're not sure what's going to happen.

City leaders said they'd like an answer.

"I think the Park Board needs to make a decision whether it be keep him on or remove him," Council Member Alex Porretto said. "They need to make that decision."

While Davis is on leave, the Park Board named an interim beach patrol leader and said it will continue to keep the beaches clean and safe.

