Catalina Langlitz, The Comeback Kid!

Hang on! The new docuseries 'Not Her First Rodeo' follows five elite lady bull riders, including Catalina Langlitz, who grew up in Galveston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The new Freeform docuseries "Not Her First Rodeo" takes us inside the world of women's professional bull riding. The series follows five lady bull riders as they navigate life in and out of the rodeo arena, including Catalina Langlitz. She grew up in Galveston before her family moved to Salado, near Austin, when she was ten years old.

In Salado, Langlitz fell in love with the sport and won her first bull riding championship at age 11.

I asked the now 22-year-old what it takes to be a bull rider.

"A lot of determination, a lot of guts and discipline," Langlitz said and added that you also need to be in shape. "If I wasn't in the athletic shape that I was in, especially after my accident - Hitting the ground was really, really tough for me."

It was an accident that almost ended her rodeo career. The incident occurred during a competition in Mexia, Texas, in late June 2022. Before the ride, she knew something was off.

"There is a little bit of a superstition to my routine, and if my routine is thrown off, the ride doesn't usually end up going well. So, when my dad surprised me at the rodeo in Mexia, he tried to take over my routine, and I couldn't focus on the ride," Langlitz shared. "When I came off, and I landed, he (the bull) stepped on me twice. My liver was lacerated, I broke four ribs, punctured my lung, and then I went into a coma."

She was honest with me about her emotions, "After my accident, I did have a pity party, and I blamed him (her father). I told him I did not mean that - talking through it all, we definitely got closer." Langlitz said.

The series delves into her accident and her return to the arena in pursuit of a championship belt buckle, earning her the nickname "The Comeback Kid."

The full six-episode docuseries is available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, June 6.

Freeform and Hulu are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC13 Houston."