Carjacking suspect detained after firing shot, leading officers on short chase, Stafford police say

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a carjacking they say led to a brief chase with the suspect in Stafford on Tuesday.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Stafford Police Department responded to a 911 call about a carjacking in the 12000 block of the Southwest Freeway.

The victim told police the suspect was armed and fired at least one shot while stealing her car. Police said no one was injured.

Officers later spotted the stolen vehicle near the Southwest Freeway at the Brazos River Bridge in the Sugar Land area and began chasing the suspect.

The brief chase ended at Country Creek Street, and the suspect was detained, Stafford PD said.

The department stated that no further details would be released at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing.