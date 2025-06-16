Carjacking suspect arrested after victim shot in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made after a woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the carjacking that happened during the Monday morning commute.

Investigators said a woman was parked at a dead-end street with an unknown suspect.

She was shot in the left shoulder, and the suspect took off in her blue Ford SUV, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Skyeye was over the scene on Blue Bell Road near I-45, where investigators said they found casings, a cell phone, and other evidence.

Deputies said they used a License Plate Reader (LP) to find the suspect and the stolen vehicle near Aldine Mail Route.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was taken into custody at the end of a chase on McLeod and N. Hardy Tollway.

Officials said charges are pending, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

