Black Hawk helicopter pilot in DC crash identified as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach

The Army identified the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair crash over the Potomac River as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

The Army identified the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair crash over the Potomac River as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

The Army identified the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair crash over the Potomac River as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

The Army identified the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair crash over the Potomac River as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

WASHINGTON -- The Army identified Saturday the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair crash over the Potomac River Wednesday night as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, was the last member of the helicopter's crew to be identified. The six-year Army member was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to the Army.

Lobach's family initially withheld her identity when the Army released the names of the other two soldiers killed in the collision, Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Lloyd Eaves.

The Army identified the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair crash over the Potomac River as Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

"Rebecca was many things. She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all, she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them," her family said in a statement.

RELATED: DC plane crash victims: College professor, newly engaged pilot among the 67 people killed

Lobach was among the 67 people killed in the crash between the helicopter and the American Airlines regional jetliner.

The Army said Lobach had no deployments but was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Rebecca Lobach United States Army

Her family said she volunteered White House military social aide, supporting the president and first lady in hosting countless White House events, including ceremonies awarding the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Lobach also was a certified Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate and "hoped to continue her education so she could serve this country as a physician when her time with the Army ended," her family said.

RELATED: DC plane crash marks first major commercial crash in US in more than 15 years

"She once said, 'My experiences with SHARP have reinforced my resolve to serve others with compassion, understanding and the resources necessary for healing,'" her family said in a statement.

"Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them," the family added.