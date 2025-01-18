Murder suspect released after Harris County grand jury decides there's not enough evidence to charge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been released from jail after a Harris County grand jury found there wasn't enough evidence to charge him with murder.

That 18-year-old was behind bars for nearly three months, accused of killing a store worker in west Houston near Westheimer and Beltway 8.

"You spend almost 80 days in custody for something that they can't prove," defense attorney Daniel Werlinger said. "It's a breakdown, and I think ultimately, yes, a lot of it comes down to resources and personnel power."

Back in October 2024, Houston police say a man stole from a west Houston 99 Ranch Market, prompting a worker inside to chase after him and another person.

"He presented a can of mace, there was an altercation, and the complainant was shot with a firearm," Werlinger said. "Charges were filed against my client. HPD believed he was not only the alleged shoplifter but the alleged murderer."

Cameron Grant turned himself in and was charged with murder as police continued to look for another suspect.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Grant had a gun, but Grant's attorney says there was no evidence he ever had a weapon.

Due to overcrowding at the Harris County Jail, Grant was sent to Mississippi, where he stayed for almost three months until the grand jury decision.

"My client did not have the means to post a bond," Werlinger said. "The laws that exist today and the local rules as they exist will not allow a PR bond. Moreover, you have to put up 10% of the bond. My client could not do that. It's kind of like one of your old colleagues used to say, 'It's hell to be poor.'"

The Harris County District Attorney's Office sent us this statement:

"We respect the grand jury's decision not to charge Cameron Grant with murder. However, as with any "no bill," should new evidence emerge, we will reevaluate and decide whether or not to refile charges. A juvenile co-defendant has also been charged with murder in this case. We do not believe there are any other suspects."

