Businesses prepare to leave East Downtown as construction begins for I-45 expansion project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As construction begins for TxDOT's massive $13 billion I-45 expansion project, the sight of businesses closing up shop in Houston's East Downtown will become more and more commonplace.

For Neil Fernandez, opening up Neil's Bahr back on Walker Street in 2013 was a dream come true. The dive bar, named after a play on physicist Neil Bohr's name, is a space dedicated to nerds and gamers alike.

The owner told ABC13 they're being forced out, and their last day of operation will likely be on New Year's Eve. He explained that businesses in the area are on different timelines to relocate, depending on agreements made by landlords and TxDOT.

"I cannot believe that my idea of a concept actually took off, and now it's going to be ripped from me," Fernandez said. "It's sad to see. It's just going to be another freeway in the future. There's a lot of history here and if there was no freeway project, there could have been Neil's for another 20, 30 years for all I know. So there's a lot of sentimentality here. It's our livelihood."

Just down the road on Dallas Street lies True Anomaly Brewery, which opened in 2019 by a group of former NASA rocket scientists, space-suit developers, and mission managers. Michael Duckworth, one of the co-founders, said they have a little bit more time and don't have to leave for another two or three years.

However, they're already making plans for their future move to a new taproom at their production facility. Even though TxDOT will compensate business owners for their relocation program, Duckworth said the amount will only cover a small portion of their expenses.

"They'll help get you into your new place and move some things along with a cap of what it costs to get there. But it's a position to help get you stood up a little bit. It's not really in a position to compensate you for your potential loss," Duckworth said. "The investment we made in this facility was with a 12-year lease in mind. So, only getting about half of that in return is unfortunate. You don't get to take that with you. This will be felt over the life of the company."

Fernandez and Duckworth's businesses are two of approximately 344 businesses that will be displaced by the I-45 expansion project, according to the latest information in TxDOT's Final Environmental Impact Statement from 2020. The controversial project, more formally known as the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP), will widen lanes of I-45 from downtown Houston to Beltway 8.

Construction began this month with Segment 3, the portion that has faced serious scrutiny over the years for the demolition of public housing, businesses, and churches. Last December, Houston city leaders and Harris County finally agreed to embrace the project, only after TxDOT agreed to a series of public health, safety, and housing assurances.

After spending more than 15 years studying, designing, and planning ways to reduce Houston's worsening traffic and inevitable population growth, TxDOT claims the project will not only alleviate congestion but will also replace aging infrastructure, enhance safety, and mitigate flooding.

"We're looking at ways to move the people and freight that comes through these areas. There's a lot of activity going on, and it's about getting it around more efficiently," TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez told ABC13 on Oct. 15. "We're also correcting some of the older infrastructure and bringing those design standards up to date."

Construction for the project, which will take place in phases, is supposed to be completed sometime around 2042.

Meanwhile, Fernandez said they would open a new location for Neil's Bahr, which is about a mile away. However, a date for the grand re-opening has not been determined.

"We'll be moving closer to the neighborhoods. A lot of people want us to stay in the more immediate vicinity. But I know how big this project is. My plan was never just to move a block or two away because I don't want to hear that in five years, there's going to be a new on-ramp, and then I have to move again," he said.

