Houston-area museum honors Juneteenth with free 3-day event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is celebrating Juneteenth with a powerful new experience that blends history, art, and community over the course of three days.

The multidisciplinary event starting on June 19 is free and open to the public, which is part of the museum's ongoing mission to preserve and present African American military history while making education accessible to everyone.

The museum's CEO, Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, joined local artist and educator Ann "Sole Sister" Johnson on Eyewitness News to discuss the significance of the event and the impact of art in historical storytelling.

"As an artist, we're on the front lines," Johnson said. "We can maintain and create the context of history while sharing artwork. It's so important... as an educator, we have got to keep our history present." Bertrand-Pitts said making sure the event is free and open to the public breaks all those barriers.

The museum is still seeking volunteers to help with the Juneteenth celebration. To sign up or learn more about the week's events, visit their website.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.