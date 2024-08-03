25-year-old woman filed police report on alleged stalker 6 months prior to her murder: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About six months before she was killed, a 25-year-old woman filed a report with police saying a man was threatening and harassing her.

Tenesha Richards, 25, was found dead inside her condo at the Idlewood Complex near Westpark and Gessner on the evening of July 2.

Bruce Wayne Gerard, 43, is now charged with capital murder in her death.

When she filed a report with Houston police in December 2023, Richards mentioned Gerard by name, according to a search warrant filed in the case. She noted that he had just gotten out of jail and was sending her threatening text messages.

"(Richards) states in the report that she had about 44 and 88 missed calls from Bruce, and multiple text messages saying that he will put his hands on her, and he knows where she has lived previously," the search warrant reads. "(Richards) stated to officers that she was scared that Bruce will find out where she currently lives, and she is scared for her life."

On the night of July 2, Richards' neighbor called 911 following a disturbance in her unit.

Surveillance video was provided to investigators that the search warrant says showed Gerard put his ear to the door of Richards' unit and listen for any sound. Investigators note that Gerard was then seen repeatedly ringing the doorbell and pacing back and forth for roughly 12 minutes.

"The video then captures (Richards) cracking the door open to answer, and (Gerard) then immediately attempts to forcefully enter by pushing the door open, but (Richards) tries to close the door on (Gerard)," the search warrant reads. "(Gerard) then successfully forces his way into the apartment by pushing the door open and either punching or pushing (Richards), and then entering the unit, and closing the door behind him."

Video showed Gerard leaving three to four minutes later, according to the search warrant.

He was arrested on July 5. Investigators subsequently searched his car. In it, they noted finding a handwritten plan to find Richards using her Social Security number and phone records. He also had a note that said, "I will find Tanesha Richards," according to the search warrant.

In addition, investigators found Richards' tax returns in his car and a photo of her with "No weapon, no evil eye, no curse of the 3rd party will work, and no person can control or stop us" handwritten on it.

At no point in court records does it say how the two knew one another.

Gerard is being held without bond on the capital murder charge. Records show that he is out on parole for a 2005 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge that he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for.

