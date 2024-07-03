Woman shot and killed at apartment in Westchase area, Houston police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment in the Westchase area, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Westpark Drive near S. Gessner Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a man knocked on the woman's door, and when she answered, he forced his way inside and a fight began. It all ended when the woman was shot and killed.

No weapon was found and the suspect is on the run, according to HPD.

Police said there were no witnesses, though neighbors did call police when they heard the man and woman fighting. Investigators were canvassing the area for surveillance video.