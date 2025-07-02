Brookshire mayor says officer accused of killing dog has been cleared of wrongdoing

A Brookshire officer will soon be reinstated after city officials say he followed proper protocols in the shooting death of a stray dog.

A Brookshire officer will soon be reinstated after city officials say he followed proper protocols in the shooting death of a stray dog.

A Brookshire officer will soon be reinstated after city officials say he followed proper protocols in the shooting death of a stray dog.

A Brookshire officer will soon be reinstated after city officials say he followed proper protocols in the shooting death of a stray dog.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brookshire officer will soon be reinstated after city officials say he followed proper protocols in the shooting death of a stray dog they considered aggressive.

Viewer video shows moments before the shooting as officers and animal control tried to take that dog into custody on June 4 near Longenbaugh Park.

"The dog was aggressive, and so the animal control gave our officer the clearance to go ahead and take the dog down for fear the dog would leave and go to another location and injure someone else," Brookshire Mayor Robert Richards said. "He did what he was told from animal control. He verified with his supervisor for what he was supposed to do. He did not want to be insubordinate, so he carried out the duties he was supposed to."

Mayor Richards says everything was done by the book, and animal control had control of the scene and made that call.

Richards says the officer and animal control tried what they could to take the dog in, but say the animal was acting vicious.

"They determined that they're away from the park now, a drainage ditch that's 20 feet deep. It's a safe place to discharge a weapon... officer discharges weapon... dog starts running - of course, you can't hit a moving target, so there were a few rounds set off, and one of them possibly hit the dog," Richards said. "I know that people may not be happy, but you're innocent until proven guilty. We looked at all the facts with this officer. He had an incident commander there on scene, and he did what he was told by the commander and his supervisor."

Ashley Collins was in the area when this happened. On Wednesday, she said she feels frustrated and disappointed.

"It's extremely frustrating. To know that we did everything that we could, and they would not allow us to help, and ultimately the dog lost her life," Collins said. "It's very disheartening to know that they decided that everything that the officers and animal control did that day was by the book."

She says the dog looked scared and not aggressive.

"They deemed her aggressive, didn't give her a chance, and just ended her life that night. It's heartbreaking," Collins said. "A person who is supposed to be helping with these animals and have the training for these animals, why couldn't you discern the differences between an aggressive animal and one that's just terrified?"

The mayor says while some officers, like the one in this case, have animal control training, all the others will be required to get trained too.

Meanwhile, the city continues to look for a new leader for the police department after Chief James Hines suddenly resigned last month. The mayor says right now, they will not go into why the chief resigned.

Captain Oscar Garcia was named interim chief.

It all comes at a time when the only other captain at the department, John Miller, is under investigation, accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy who was on a scooter with a city vehicle in early June.

The mayor said he could not comment on the investigation as the city continues to wait on the blood alcohol level results for Miller.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.