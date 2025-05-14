Brazoria County man says a man claiming to be a police officer pointed a gun at him near Highway 288

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brazoria County man said a man claiming to be a police officer pulled up beside him and pointed a gun at him on Monday.

Police have now confirmed the case is going to a grand jury.

Demi Duderstadt said the encounter started when he made a U-turn at the traffic light at Highway 288 and Meridiana Parkway.

"Out of nowhere this guy is right on my butt, honking," he said. "I could see him being belligerent in his car, and I kind of just threw up my hands to be like, 'Hey man, back off, relax.'"

Duderstadt claims the man told him he was a police officer as they were driving.

"One hand on the wheel, the other one pointing the firearm at me before he set it down on his dashboard," he described.

They made it to a stop sign, and that's when Duderstadt said he started recording with his cell phone.

Cell phone video shows a confrontation with a man. He appears to deny pointing a gun at Duderstadt, but there does appear to be a weapon on his dashboard.

Iowa Colony police confirm the man in the video is not currently a police officer, but say he has worked in law enforcement with another agency in the past.

Police told ABC13 the man gave them a statement, and a grand jury will now determine if he will be criminally charged.

"I want to go home to my children and my wife," Duderstadt said. "If that individual had went to grab that pistol off the dashboard, it could have been a very, very different situation that I'm in."

Eyewitness News reached out to the man at his home and on the phone multiple times, but has not heard back.

ABC13 is not naming him or showing his face because he has not been charged with a crime.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.