Boling ISD board president arrested for child pornography, court docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The president of a school board in Wharton County is in federal custody in Houston on Friday for possession of child pornography.

A federal criminal complaint says Boling ISD Board President Jerry Svatek Junior told an undercover officer in a chat room about sex acts with a child.

He was initially arrested on Tuesday after federal agents, working with Texas DPS, stopped his vehicle, searched his phone, and found child pornography.

Svatek bonded out of the Wharton County Jail on Wednesday but was arrested a second time on federal charges on Thursday.

The Boling ISD superintendent responded to the incident with the following statement on behalf of the district.

"We are aware of the arrest of our school board president. This is a legal matter currently under investigation, and due to the lack of detailed information, it would be inappropriate for the district to comment further at this time. Our focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and school community."

In an update, Eyewitness News learned that Svatek was removed from the Boling ISD Board of Trustees website. We are awaiting the district's response to determine if he is still part of the board.