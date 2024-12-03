Bodycam video shows deputies rescue children from CO house fire

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment deputies rescued two kids from the backyard of their burning home in Colorado.

The fire happened on Sunday, December 1, in Centennial, Colorado.

The footage shows the Arapahoe County deputies breaking the backyard fence to make way for the children, before helping a girl and a boy make it safely to the street.

South Metro Fire Rescue reported that all occupants were safely evacuated, and that the fire was under control.

The two deputies, Ryan McConnell and Chris Calderon, have been praised for their "bravery in the face of danger".