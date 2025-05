Boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 9 unaccounted for, 4 survivors

Three dead bodies and four survivors in need of medical care were discovered on a boat that washed ashore near San Diego on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Nine people are unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

Several local agencies are helping with the search.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.