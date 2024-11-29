Black Friday experience may have changed, but millions still expected to shop in-store

Black Friday is looking a little different these days compared to previous - most deals are online. But experts say some shoppers will still shop in store.

Black Friday is looking a little different these days compared to previous - most deals are online. But experts say some shoppers will still shop in store.

Black Friday is looking a little different these days compared to previous - most deals are online. But experts say some shoppers will still shop in store.

Black Friday is looking a little different these days compared to previous - most deals are online. But experts say some shoppers will still shop in store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Unlike years past, shopping centers are eerily quiet hours ahead of Black Friday, but retail experts said shoppers are still expected to flock to stores.

The day after Thanksgiving would usually bring long lines, and rushing into stores - otherwise known as Black Friday.

It's a shopping experience forever seared in Victoria Walker's mind.

"The Playstation had just come out," Walker recalled. "There was a whole bunch of people running around. I was like, 'Oh my God, I've never seen anything like this before!' It was crazy."

But the crowds, long lines and chaos have become too much for some.

"I gave that up a long time ago," Walker explained. "It's too much. It's too much."

Black Friday isn't dead though. The National Retail Federation said 76 million shopped in-store on Black Friday in 2023. But that's eight million fewer than four years ago. However, this year could be different because Black Friday is so late.

"What that means is certainly we expect a lot of activity around Thanksgiving weekend, record shopping, about 183 million consumers, at least," National Retail Federation spokesperson Katherine Cullen explained.

If you're one of them, Houston police officers have some advice to stay safe.

Instead of keeping your wallet in a back pocket, put it in the front.

If you eat at the food court, pay attention because officers say bags can be switched.

Try to shop before it gets dark.

Also, if you're alone, don't be afraid to ask for an escort to your car, whether it's a store employee or security guard.

If you plan to shop in-store this weekend, you might want to wait until Sunday. The National Retail Federation said last year, about 40 million fewer people shopped on Sunday of Thanksgiving week compared to Friday.

It's an annual shopping tradition that's changed over the years. While some are glad to avoid the chaos, they miss the uniqueness the shopping experience can bring.

"It's kind of good and bad because you don't get to meet people," Walker said. "You used to stand in line and you meet new people and a new crowd. Now, everyone's at home and they're shopping online."

Providing retailers with the sales they're looking for, but a change for shoppers to the chaotic day they knew for years.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.