31 best gifts for women, from stress relievers to top-rated tech

Shopping for the special woman in your life can be tough, especially when you don't know what they want. To make your shopping just a little bit easier, we've rounded up the best gifts for women, including personalized gifts, gifts under $50 and tech gifts. Whether she likes to dance in the living room to her favorite tunes or destress with a long hot bath, here are the 30 best gifts for her.
These Bombas slippers are cozy and versatile. They can be worn inside or outside, thanks to their sturdy construction and soft cushioning. Also, Bombas donates a pair of slippers for each one bought.
Help her keep her hair routine simple, fast and effective with this Revlon One Step combination hair dryer and styler. The bristles allow you to brush your hair while the barrel expels heat to dry, so it's a great two-in-one tool. Get it now on sale for 50% off.
This Gorjana bracelet is simple yet super cute. The initial charm adds a nice level of personalization and elegance. She'll be able to wear it either stacked or solo, as it pairs well with other bracelets.
This Marc Jacobs tote bag has a 4.5 total rating and tons of space, according to reviews. She can use it for leisure or work, as it can make a great beach or office tote. It comes in three colors, so you can choose based on her style preference.
This wristlet pouch comes in 13 different colors and has close to 2,000 five-star reviews. It can provide her easy access to all her essentials and safekeeping for important items.
These fun, bright sunglasses are a great way to shield your eyes from the harsh sun and add some color to your outfits this summer. There are three styles available, and each pair is designed after NÜTRL's famous vodka seltzers (black cherry, pineapple and orange). If you look closely enough, you'll also find a secret quote on the inside of the frames. Plus, they're all anti-glare, impact-resistant and scratch-resistant, so you know they're built to last.
This adorable nostalgic phone is a must-have for any Barbie lover. It works with all carriers and can even be customized with crystals and stickers for the full Barbie effect. If you're interested in showing your phone off, Verizon and Barbie have an interactive holiday experience coming to New York City in December. See here for the full details.
These scents from Yves Saint Laurent are great because they are long lasting and not overpowering. These smaller samples are perfect if you know someone who wants to try out the scent but not commit with a full-size before trying.
If she loves to lounge after a long day of work, get her this Brooklinen Plush Robe. It's made from soft Turkish cotton and also has built-in pockets for any snacks she needs. Buy it now in 10 different colors.
These top-rated leggings are great thanks to their slim fit and seamless design. You can purchase them in multiple sizes and in both petite and tall options
This 6-in-1 hair styling tool can style both curly and straight hair. It has three heat and three power settings and comes with various attachments allowing you to curl, hair dry or detangle your hair with ease.
For the cook in your life, get the Ninja air fryer. This appliance can air fry, bake and reheat, plus it comes with a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleanup.
This portable speaker can clip onto her work tote, beach bag or travel carry-on. It is both waterproof and dustproof and comes with 10 hours of battery life per charge, according to the brand.
Instant cameras are a great way to immortalize your favorite memories. This 1-pound camera also has a built-in selfie mirror and automatically adjusts exposure and flash settings, depending on your environment.
These earbuds are a crowd favorite for their excellent noise-cancellation features and comfortable fit. They come with four ear tip sizes and are both sweat and water-resistant.
This essential set comes with a perfume, lip gloss, lip liner and an eyebrow pen. You can also customize the set to include her favorite shades.
She'll get a soy candle, body oil, shower steamer, soap and unscented lip balm in this gift set. Choose between lavender and citrus scents and give her the gift of relaxation.
A jade roller can help massage your skin and a gua sha can reduce the appearance of fine lines, This affordable set has both and comes in a pre-packaged gift box.
A smartwatch can help her track fitness stats and monitor her sleep. It can also sync her texts and calendars from her smartphone. Choose between two sizes and multiple band colors to personalize this gift for her.
This smart mug can keep her tea or coffee warm for up to 80 minutes. It's hand wash only but has a scratch-resistant coating for durability
These baya-lined crocs give you both the comfort of a clog and keep your toes warm in this cold weather. You can even wear these around the house as slippers
Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. Many of the over 9,000 five-star reviews mention that these canvas sneakers are comfortable and pair well with many different outfits. Choose between 17 colors with this environmentally-friendly gift for her.
These soft, breathable pillowcases are available in various colors and come with a 10-year warranty. They come highly recommended by Cozy Earth shoppers on the brand's website and are also currently on sale.
If she's a gamer, get her a pair of new gaming headphones from HyperX. These padded over-ear headphones come with a noise-canceling microphone and a flexible aluminum frame for a better fit.
This cool crossbody comes from the mind of NYC-based designer Giancarlo Cipri. It's modeled after the USPS flat tray and is a one-of-a-kind product that can be paired with jeans or a little black dress.
MasterClass offers online courses from industry professionals in acting, writing, cooking and more. Gift them an individual membership or buy a duo membership so you can both learn a new skill together.
This pan does the job of 10 different pieces of cookware, including sauteeing, frying, searing, boiling and baking. The new version is oven-safe and available in four limited edition colors.
Little Words Project is known for its motivational and customizable bracelets, and this one features the phrase "You Got This" on it.
For book lovers, get the Kindle Paperwhite, which is both waterproof and has an adjustable display. It also has a 10-week battery life, according to the brand, so she'll rarely need to spring for a recharge.
This retro-style record player doubles as a portable speaker and a decor piece. It weighs under three pounds and connects to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth.
