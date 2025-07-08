Prime Day may be over, but you can still snag extended deals up to 32% off on tech products

While Prime Day 2025 has come to a close, you can still find some great extended deals on top-rated tech products. Whether you are looking for a new laptop or pair of headphones, shop these deals now and upgrade your old tech for a lower price.

Best extended Prime Day tech deals

32% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $169.00

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless buds you can buy with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus a sweat-resistant build. Shop now for 32% off.

14% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $299.95

These over-ear Beats headphones also have both spatial audio and noise cancellation, plus up to a 40-hour battery life - shop these top-rated headphones now on sale for up to under $300.

14% off Amazon Apple iPad 11-inchi $299.99

This 11-inch iPad has tons of features, including an fast A16 chip, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, superfast Wi-Fi 6E and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro. You can get this top-rated portable tablet for up to 14% off.

32% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smartwatch $169.00

This wearable can help you track various health stats, including workout goals, heart rate and more. It's a great starter smartwatch from Apple and is currently 32% off.

15% off Amazon Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop $849.00

This MacBook features Apple Intelligence, a 13.6-inch liquid retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life and more. Reviewers rate this laptop 4.8 stars, emphasizing the lightness and processing power. Get it now for 15% off.

34% off Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb $40.99

Get an Amazon Echo Dot and a Smart Color Bulb in this bundle for over 20% off, which enables instant voice commands to control brightness, colors and power. Plus, you can monitor and control lights from anywhere using the Alexa app.

