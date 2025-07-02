Police searching for 3 suspects who ambushed armored truck driver in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Bellaire are searching for the suspects who allegedly assaulted an armored truck driver.

According to the Bellaire Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m. The armored truck was picking up a deposit from 5410 West Loop South when he was ambushed by three armed suspects.

Police said one suspect approached the Loomis driver and sprayed him with pepper spray. Two other suspects, armed, approached the driver and grabbed the money bag.

The suspects had their faces covered, but one of the suspects wore a black shirt that read "Faith Over Fear," according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bellaire Police Department at 713-668-0487 or email tips@bellairepolice.com

