No injuries reported after structure fire at Episcopal High School, Bellaire officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Bellaire says everyone is safe after a fire broke out at Episcopal High School on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the structure fire at the school near Bissonnet and the West Loop.

The school said the fire was reported in a new construction area. SkyEye flew over the scene as firefighters were hosing down the burned areas.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as safety crews continue working the scene.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.