SkyEye shows flaring, thick smoke at Baytown's Raven Butene-1 petroleum plant

An incident at Baytown's Raven Butene-1 petroleum plant filled the skies with black smoke on Thursday evening, officials said.

An incident at Baytown's Raven Butene-1 petroleum plant filled the skies with black smoke on Thursday evening, officials said.

An incident at Baytown's Raven Butene-1 petroleum plant filled the skies with black smoke on Thursday evening, officials said.

An incident at Baytown's Raven Butene-1 petroleum plant filled the skies with black smoke on Thursday evening, officials said.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An incident at a petroleum plant in Baytown filled the skies with black smoke on Thursday evening, officials said.

The plant, Raven Butene-1 at 9520 East Freeway, reported a process upset incident at about 6:40 p.m. The facility said flames, flaring, and smoke may be noticeable to the community, and crews are working to resolve the issue.

TranStar cameras captured what appeared to be large flames and dark smoke coming from the facility. When SkyEye flew over the scene, ABC13 footage showed a contained burn area with flaring and water being used to cool equipment.

Officials have not revealed what caused the process incident or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.