Air quality impacts felt across the US from Saharan dust and wildfire smoke

The combination of wildfire smoke and Saharan dust is leading to hazy skies and poor air quality across much of the country this week. While both dust and smoke are similar, it's also important to point out their differences.

Let's start with Saharan dust. This specific phenomenon begins as clouds of dust off the west coast of Africa and travels thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Caribbean and Gulf Coast. Saharan dust is made up of tiny, microscopic particles of sand and minerals that originate during times of drought from the Saharan desert.

As for wildfire smoke, it can originate from anywhere across North America. Currently, much of the Midwest and Northeast has wildfire smoke overhead from wildfires burning in Canada. Here in southeast Texas, the most common way for us to receive smoky skies is from either wildfires in Mexico and Central America or fires in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

Both wildfire smoke and Saharan dust are each designated as types of particulate matter. When either is in the sky, Air Quality Alerts will be issued as a preventive measure to let people know of the local reduction in air quality. The most common health impact from smoke and dust is irritation to the nose and eyes. So those with diagnosed respiratory illnesses like asthma, allergies, or other lung conditions should limit exposure or time spent outside on days with smoke or haze in the forecast. Otherwise, wildfire smoke and Saharan dust shouldn't lead to new health conditions.

Wildfire smoke and Saharan dust both travel through the jet stream, which is how each spreads and can be so far-reaching. Of the two, wildfire smoke tends to be more irritating because of its makeup and how low the smoke can sink closer to the ground compared to dust. The composition of wildfire smoke can be more complex and include a variety of materials and organic matter, depending on what's burning, but its important to remember each can lead to irritation for those who have diagnose respiratory issues.

