Bay City, Palacios issue curfews ahead of Beryl's impact

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Bay City and Palacios issued a curfew on Sunday ahead of Tropical Storm Beryl's impact.

Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson issued a curfew for Bay City starting Sunday at 11 p.m.

Palacios issued a curfew on Sunday at 9 p.m. and goes on until sunrise on Monday morning.

Police officers, firefighters, medical professionals, nurses, and other individuals who are deemed required to maintain public order and urgently address the safety, health, and welfare needs of the city's residents is exempted from the curfew.