Hudson Fire in Bastrop Co. now at 80% containment after 3 days of burning, forest officials say

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wildfire burning over 400 acres of land is about 80% contained in Bastrop County, according to the Texas A &M Forest Service.

The Hudson Fire first broke out on Sunday, Nov. 3, about 136 miles from Houston and just nestled right before Austin.

On Tuesday, following heavy downpours, officials said the fire's footprint remained within the containment lines after about 40% of the fire was contained on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed 90 first responders, 60 equipment assets, and additional resources to support the firefighting efforts to suppress the blaze.

In the last month, the governor issued a disaster declaration for 143 counties, including Bastrop County. This is partly because of the increasing danger of wildfires and the uptick in activity throughout the state.

No injuries have been reported so far.

State residents are urged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, ensure a fire safety plan, and keep emergency supplies accessible.