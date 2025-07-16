Barack, Michelle Obama address divorce rumors in 1st joint comments

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are laughing off the divorce rumors that have plagued them for much of the past year.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are laughing off the divorce rumors that have plagued them for much of the past year.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are laughing off the divorce rumors that have plagued them for much of the past year.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are laughing off the divorce rumors that have plagued them for much of the past year.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are laughing off the divorce rumors that have plagued them for much of the past year.

Barack Obama joined his wife and his brother-in-law Craig Robinson on Wednesday for an episode of the siblings' podcast, "IMO."

While the episode topic focused on raising young men, the Obamas and Robinson kicked off their conversation with some laughs about the rumors that the Obamas' decadeslong marriage is in trouble.

"Wait, you guys like each other?" Robinson joked when Barack Obama entered the conversation, prompting Michelle Obama to reply, "Oh yeah, the rumor mill."

Barack Obama quickly continued the joke, replying to Robinson, "She took me back. It was touch and go for a while."

"It's so nice to have you both in the same room together," Robinson continued, to which his sister responded, "I know, 'cause when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."

The rumors about the former first couple's marital status started earlier this year when Barack Obama attended several high-profile events solo, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, as well as President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Michelle Obama has since spoken publicly about her decision to not attend certain events she may be expected at as a former first lady, explaining that for the first time in her life, with her two daughters grown and her husband out of public office, she feels free to make decisions for herself.

"This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free," she said in a previous "IMO" episode that aired July 9.

On Wednesday's episode of "IMO," the former first lady further confirmed that her marriage is not in trouble.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man. And we've had some really hard times," Michelle Obama said. "We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

Barack and Michelle Obama wed in Chicago in 1992.

On Valentine's Day this year, Barack Obama shared a photo with his wife on Instagram, captioning the post, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away."

Michelle Obama shared the same photo in her own post, writing, "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be."