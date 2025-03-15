Ayo Edebiri takes on a pop icon and his cult followers in twisted new thriller 

Ayo Edebiri stars as a young writer invited to a pop star's compound, where cult-like followers and dark secrets await her

LOS ANGELES -- If you're a fan of Ayo Edebiri, you're in for a treat because she's starring alongside John Malkovich and Juliette Lewis in a new thriller film that's sure to keep you on your toes.

In this riveting story, young writer Ariel Ecton (Edebiri) is invited to a remote compound by pop icon Alfred Moretti (Malkovich) for an exclusive "listening experience" of his new album. Surrounded by Moretti's cult-like followers, Ariel quickly realizes that the event's true purpose is far darker than she could have ever imagined.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the stars at the Sundance Film Festival, where the energy was high for the film's premiere.

"Mark Anthony Green is such a talented writer," said Stephanie Suganami, who was thrilled to have Green serve as her director. "The moment I read the script, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so smart. It's so relevant!'"

"I wanted more," she added. "I was like, 'Oh, I need to get more of this!'"

Juliette Lewis, who plays Clara Armstrong, a fellow guest at the pop star's "listening party," described the film as "thought-provoking, but it's meant to be fun."

As for director Mark Anthony Green, having the film premiere at Sundance was a dream come true.

"I had such high expectations for what this experience would be like," he said. "So far, they've been exceeded."

"Opus" is in theaters now.