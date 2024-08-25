Houston's median price of new single-family home reaches all-time high in July, report shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- The average price of a new single-family home in Houston reached $445,440 in July, breaking the previous record of $441,641 set in May 2024, according to the Houston Association of Realtors' monthly housing update released Aug. 14.

The average price of existing single-family homes, homes that have been occupied previously or aren't considered new construction, rose to a record high of $459,296 in July, according to the report.

The overview

According to the report:



The median price of a new single-family home increased 2.9% year-over-year to $350,000.

The median price of an existing single-family home increased 5.2% year-over-year to an all-time high of $352,625.

Single-family home sales rose 1.8% year-over-year.

Total property sales were down 2.1% with 8,969 units sold compared to 9,160 units sold in July 2023.

Also of note

Hurricane Beryl delayed home sale closings in the Greater Houston area, but July saw increased sales activity in homes valued at $500,000 or more, according to the report.

According to the report, sales in July for homes priced between:



$1-$99,999 decreased 7.3%

$100,000-$149,999 decreased 17.9%

$150,000-$249,999 decreased 3.7%

$250,000-$499,999 decreased 0.2%

$500,000-$999,999 increased 9.1%

$1 million and above increased 14.2%

Quote of note

HAR Chair Thomas Mouton said despite setbacks caused by Hurricane Beryl, HAR expects to see transactions "catch back up" in August.

"Recent declines in mortgage rates have also given consumers a bit of renewed optimism, with some previously hesitant buyers now showing increased interest in buying a home," Mouton said in the report.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

