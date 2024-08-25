Houston's median price of new single-family home reaches all-time high in July, report shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- The average price of a new single-family home in Houston reached $445,440 in July, breaking the previous record of $441,641 set in May 2024, according to the Houston Association of Realtors' monthly housing update released Aug. 14.
The average price of existing single-family homes, homes that have been occupied previously or aren't considered new construction, rose to a record high of $459,296 in July, according to the report.
The overview
According to the report:
Also of note
Hurricane Beryl delayed home sale closings in the Greater Houston area, but July saw increased sales activity in homes valued at $500,000 or more, according to the report.
According to the report, sales in July for homes priced between:
Quote of note
HAR Chair Thomas Mouton said despite setbacks caused by Hurricane Beryl, HAR expects to see transactions "catch back up" in August.
"Recent declines in mortgage rates have also given consumers a bit of renewed optimism, with some previously hesitant buyers now showing increased interest in buying a home," Mouton said in the report.
