Video shows 'avalanche' of sea lions tumbles into waters near Monterey Harbor

MONTEREY, Calif. -- A colony of sea lions created an animal "avalanche" as they slid down an embankment into the waters near Monterey Harbor.

Marine life enthusiast Evan Brodsky captured video on Nov. 20 of what he called an "avalanche" in the harbor, where sea lions are often observed.

Brodsky, who also goes by @evanb_ocean on social media, regularly captures and shares marine wildlife footage.