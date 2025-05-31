Authorities identify Galveston Co. double homicide suspect died by suicide after chase

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect and victims in a double homicide in the Gilchrist area that occurred overnight.

According to authorities, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Johnathan Findley from Pasadena, who died by suicide Saturday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase ending near College Street and I-10 in Beaumont.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Eric Dopp from Houston and his 23-year-old daughter, Wisdom Hall.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Kilpatrick Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found Dopp and his daughter dead outside a home.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a verbal altercation occurred between the suspect and the two victims, which led to Findley firing towards Dopp and his daughter. Witnesses told investigators that Findley fled the scene in a white vehicle after the shooting.

Concerning the pursuit, the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office located Findley's vehicle traveling through Chambers County early Saturday morning. Deputies tried to stop Findley, but he refused to get out of the vehicle. Authorities then found Findley dead inside the vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to determine the motive of the verbal argument that led to the shooting that left the father and his daughter dead. Law enforcement said that all parties involved were acquainted and had been visiting a mutual friend of the suspect in Gilchrist.