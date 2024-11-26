From Austin to Aggieland: A love story for the ages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sam Torn remembers every last detail of the first time he saw her.

"I was immediately struck by her beauty, and I said to myself, are you kidding me?" Torn told us recently. "I met her, and I was so struck by her beauty that I forgot what her name was. I thought it was Kathy instead of Susan."

Torn had been set up on a blind date for an A &M/UT basketball game in Austin. He looked for every excuse not to go. The decision to drive to Austin changed his life.

The young co-ed had just arrived at UT after transferring from Baylor. A friend told Susan, "You're gonna be with this guy. His name is Sam. He was six-four, coal black hair, very good-looking, and I can't say I was all in, but I was ready for some fun."

Romance blossomed, but Susan had other suitors. "After the fourth date, I got a letter from her saying my Texas boyfriend is really upset, so I need to stop dating you," Sam recalls. "So she dumped me for this Longhorn."

Torn did what any head Yell Leader at A &M would do. He took out his frustration by inventing a new yell aimed at A &M's bitter rivals in Austin. The yell, Beat the Hell out of t.u., is a derisive term Aggies still use today. The yell didn't convince Susan to date Sam again, but his persistence did. They told their family they were engaged on Thanksgiving in 1969.

Torn showed devotion to his future wife when he studied for his master's degree at Texas while she finished her undergraduate studies. "The degree came in the mail because I refused to walk the stage," he said. "I threw it in the trash." Susan returned the favor when she returned to school for her master's at A &M. "I got my Aggie ring in December of 2013," she said. "And I have not taken it off my hand since."

The Torns have three children who graduated from A &M. All of their spouses and six oldest grandchildren are Aggies, too. They'll renew their love of Aggieland Saturday night at Kyle Field. Sam Torn hasn't missed an A &M game against Texas since he started going with his dad in 1956.

You can watch Texas take on Texas A &M November 30 at 6:30 P.M. on ABC13.