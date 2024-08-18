AL West-leading Astros fielding relatively young lineup without Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez

Astros sit at 66-56 and in first place in the AL West with 40 games left.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' Sunday lineup may be advantageous to only your Immaculate Grid score and nothing else, depending on your viewpoint.
Manager Joe Espada decided to start Jose Altuve at leadoff. Standard, right? However, Altuve isn't going to cover second base.
After Altuve as the designated hitter, Espada's 'Stros will boast players with no more than four years of MLB service. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman are absent - the former is getting an off day, and the latter is still nursing a swollen elbow.
The lineup seems risky in the majors, especially when Houston could drop from a four-game American League West lead to three with a loss and a Seattle win Sunday. Still - and we buried the lede - Houston is facing the Chicago White Sox, the worst record-holders in the majors who are already eliminated from playoff contention, and starting Ky Bush, a pitcher whose MLB career is 13 days old.
To be fair, the Astros had Alvarez in the lineup on Friday in a 5-4 loss and on Saturday in a 6-1 bounce-back victory. In addition, Houston will play 15 straight games without a break after Sunday. Resting No. 44 would be ideal.
So, how does the series finale lineup stack up with the players' experience?
* - denotes rookie