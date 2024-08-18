AL West-leading Astros fielding relatively young lineup without Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez

Astros sit at 66-56 and in first place in the AL West with 40 games left.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' Sunday lineup may be advantageous to only your Immaculate Grid score and nothing else, depending on your viewpoint.

Manager Joe Espada decided to start Jose Altuve at leadoff. Standard, right? However, Altuve isn't going to cover second base.

After Altuve as the designated hitter, Espada's 'Stros will boast players with no more than four years of MLB service. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman are absent - the former is getting an off day, and the latter is still nursing a swollen elbow.

The lineup seems risky in the majors, especially when Houston could drop from a four-game American League West lead to three with a loss and a Seattle win Sunday. Still - and we buried the lede - Houston is facing the Chicago White Sox, the worst record-holders in the majors who are already eliminated from playoff contention, and starting Ky Bush, a pitcher whose MLB career is 13 days old.

To be fair, the Astros had Alvarez in the lineup on Friday in a 5-4 loss and on Saturday in a 6-1 bounce-back victory. In addition, Houston will play 15 straight games without a break after Sunday. Resting No. 44 would be ideal.

So, how does the series finale lineup stack up with the players' experience?

Batting order





No. 1 : Jose Altuve, designated hitter. 34 years old with 12 years of MLB service. Owns a Gold Glove and three batting titles.

: Jose Altuve, designated hitter. 34 years old with 12 years of MLB service. Owns a Gold Glove and three batting titles. No. 2 : Jeremy Pena, shortstop. 24 years old with 2 years of MLB service. 2022 ALCS and World Series MVP.

: Jeremy Pena, shortstop. 24 years old with 2 years of MLB service. 2022 ALCS and World Series MVP. No. 3 : Yainer Diaz, catcher. 25 years old with 1 year of MLB service. Astros' current RBI leader.

: Yainer Diaz, catcher. 25 years old with 1 year of MLB service. Astros' current RBI leader. No. 4 : Jake Meyers, centerfield. 28 years old with 2 years of MLB service. Highest starting batting position since batting second on July 1.

: Jake Meyers, centerfield. 28 years old with 2 years of MLB service. Highest starting batting position since batting second on July 1. No. 5 : Shay Whitcomb, third base*. 25 years old with 1 game of MLB service. Doubled on his first MLB plate appearance.

: Shay Whitcomb, third base*. 25 years old with 1 game of MLB service. Doubled on his first MLB plate appearance. No. 6 : Zach Dezenzo, first base*. 24 years old with 7 starts since Aug. 6 debut. Owns five hits, including double and home run.

: Zach Dezenzo, first base*. 24 years old with 7 starts since Aug. 6 debut. Owns five hits, including double and home run. No. 7 : Mauricio Dubon, second base. 30 years old with 3 years of MLB service. Highest starting batting position of season was No. 2 at the White Sox on June 19.

: Mauricio Dubon, second base. 30 years old with 3 years of MLB service. Highest starting batting position of season was No. 2 at the White Sox on June 19. No. 8 : Chas McCormick, leftfield. 29 years old with 3 years of MLB service. Only 10 of his 40 hits this season were for extra bases.

: Chas McCormick, leftfield. 29 years old with 3 years of MLB service. Only 10 of his 40 hits this season were for extra bases. No. 9 : Pedro Leon, rightfield*. 26 years old with 5 starts since Aug. 3. Struck out nine times in 17 at-bats.

: Pedro Leon, rightfield*. 26 years old with 5 starts since Aug. 3. Struck out nine times in 17 at-bats. Pitcher: Framber Valdez, left-handed starter. 30 years old with 4 years of MLB service. Struck out 10 batters three times in four-game span on July 10-31.

* - denotes rookie