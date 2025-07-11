Astros top prospect Brice Matthews struggles in MLB debut

HOUSTON -- It was a rough major league debut for Houston top prospect Brice Matthews on Friday night.

But the Astros are confident that he'll learn from his first game to be better moving forward.

Batting eighth and playing second base, Matthews went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in a 7-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. He struck out in his first three at-bats before he was retired on a fly out in the ninth inning.

"I just want him to build from that last at-bat," manager Joe Espada said. "He hit that ball hard. You could take a lot of positives from today. No. 1 I thought he handled himself really well, had confidence and he was asking the right questions in between at-bats, and also seeing how they're going to attack [ him ] . There was a lot to learn from that first game."

Matthews said he started to feel better at the plate after a couple of at-bats.

"I feel like as the night went on my at-bats got better, I got more comfortable out there," he said. "And just seeing the fight and these guys they never quit, so it makes me wanna play even harder for them. So I'll continue to do that."

Matthews, an infielder rated as the organization's top prospect by MLB.com, was hitting .283 with 12 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 73 games for Sugar Land this season. He has a .400 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage. His team-leading 25 stolen bases rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

Matthews, who has primarily played second base this season, was taken 28th overall by the Astros in the 2023 amateur draft. He had a great June where he earned the organization's minor league player of the month honors after hitting .306 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 16 RBIs in 25 games.

The 23-year-old hit for the cycle on May 10 against Sacramento when he went 4 for 6 with two RBIs.

Playing for the team he grew up rooting for was a dream come true for Matthews, who was born in Houston and attended high school in a nearby suburb.

"It was a whirlwind," he said. "It was a lot of fun, just awesome atmosphere. Coming to these games as a kid, so to be on the other side of it and be able to play, it was a great feeling. We didn't get the job done today, but I'll cherish this moment forever."

The move comes as the Astros placed outfielder Jake Meyers on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain retroactive to Thursday. They also transferred INF/OF Zach Dezenzo to the 60-day injured list to make room for Matthews on the 40-man roster.

The injury to Meyers is another setback for the Astros, who were already without shortstop Jeremy Pena and slugger Yordan Alvarez because of injuries. Meyers has had a strong season and is hitting .308 with three homers and 21 RBIs.