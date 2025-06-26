24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Assault investigation underway near crash involving dump truck along FM 149, deputies say

ByBrianna Willis KTRK logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 4:55PM
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County deputies said they're investigating a possible assault near FM 149 on Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted about the investigation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deputies advised drivers to avoid the 37400 block of FM 149, as first responders are working the scene of a possible assault.

SkyEye was positioned above the area where a crash involving a dump truck could be seen about 100 yards away. It's unclear if the investigation is related to the crash, although they are in the same area.

