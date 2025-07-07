13-year-old girl, her mother, and suspect injured in intentional fire at apartment, HFD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment fire in southwest Houston is being investigated as arson after officials said a woman, her 13-year-old daughter, and the suspect were sent to the hospital.

The Houston Fire Department said the flames broke out at about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 4, on Dunlap Street, near Bellaire Boulevard, in the Sharpstown area.

Authorities said they were called to the scene for an assault. When they arrived, they said they found a three-story building on fire.

Firefighters said they pulled four people, including the mother and daughter, from the burning building. A fifth person reportedly jumped from the balcony.

The mother and the 13-year-old were taken to Texas Children's Hospital. HFD said the arson suspect was also badly burned and taken to the hospital.

Charging documents reveal the suspect, identified as Henry Gumercindo Banegas Estrada, allegedly poured a flammable liquid inside the apartment and then ignited a combustible material on the stove inside the occupied unit.

Records allege Estrada caused damage to at least three apartments in the building and endangered multiple lives.

The fire department said no firefighters were injured.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.