9-year-old girl hospitalized after she says dad gave her drug-infused chocolates

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she said her dad gave her drug-infused chocolates.

Her father was arrested on a child-endangering charge, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. (Eyewitness News isn't naming him until the charge is posted on the court clerk's website).

The girl's mother told Eyewitness News that she had dropped her daughter off at his northwest Harris County apartment Thursday night.

"She called me in a panic. She said her heart was racing, and she just didn't feel right," the mother, who asked not to be identified, said.

When she got to the apartment, she said she found her daughter struggling to stand.

"She said, 'Daddy just gave me two pieces of chocolate and I ate those and my Capri Sun.'"

The girl's mom said that when she took her daughter to the hospital, urine tests confirmed she was positive for THC, a psychoactive chemical commonly found in marijuana.

"I wanted to cry right there when they said that. I couldn't believe it," she said, noting that her daughter's heart rate was 142 beats per minute.

She said she called authorities herself to report her ex-husband, who she says continued to call her.

"I said, 'How could you do this? How could you give our daughter edibles?' And he said, 'No, I didn't,'" she said.

"Even wanted me to bring her back to him for the weekend, and I said, "No, absolutely not,'" she added.

The girl is now at home recovering. At last check, her dad was being processed at the Harris County Jail.

"Honestly, I would probably hit him. I can't believe that he would do this," the girl's mother said.

