Owner says it was 'unnecessary' after animal control officer kills dog after mistaking it for coyote

Police say the officer went to look for the coyote and found what they thought was the animal in a threatening position and shot it.

Police say the officer went to look for the coyote and found what they thought was the animal in a threatening position and shot it.

Police say the officer went to look for the coyote and found what they thought was the animal in a threatening position and shot it.

Police say the officer went to look for the coyote and found what they thought was the animal in a threatening position and shot it.

NORTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts -- An animal control officer shot and killed a pet dog in a Massachusetts town after mistaking it for a coyote in an incident that has the animal's owner fuming, but that local police are describing as a sad mix-up.

The shooting happened on Tuesday after police received a call of a report of a coyote in a residential backyard, said Timothy Labrie, chief of police in Northbridge, Massachusetts. The animal control officer went into the woods to look for the coyote and found what they thought was the animal in a threatening position and shot it, he said.

The officer then further examined the animal and saw that it had a flea collar and was a pet dog and not a coyote, Labrie said. Authorities then located the dog's owner, he said.

SEE ALSO: Spring family accuses officer of unfairly shooting dogs

The dog's owner, Kirk Rumford of Northbridge, said the dog was a husky named Odin that was less than a year old. Rumford said he felt non-lethal methods could have been used, and that his dog doesn't resemble a coyote.

"My dog would have been the most gorgeous coyote ever, on steroids," Rumford said. "It's huge compared to that. Look at pictures of what a coyote looks like in Massachusetts and my dog. My dog was beautiful. He looked like a wolf if anything, and there are no wolves in Massachusetts."

Rumford said he has received an outpouring of support from the community, and he hopes his story will help prevent further encounters between dogs and authorities. He described Odin as "a knucklehead" and a "loveable klutz" who had a loving disposition and loved to play with other dogs.

Labrie said it was reasonable for the animal control officer to mistake the dog for a coyote, and the officer will not be disciplined. Dog owners can prevent these kind of mix-ups by keeping their dogs secure, Labrie said.

"We do have leash laws. At the end of the day if you can keep your fenced-in areas secure, keep an eye on your dog, do whatever methods that you can use to keep your dog in your yard," Labrie said. "And also if your dog tends to wander in the woods, I would definitely have identifying markers on them."

The shooting happened as communities around Massachusetts and elsewhere in the country have seen an uptick in interactions between people and coyotes. One town, Nahant, moved to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes after residents said the animals killed pets and posed a dangerous nuisance.

Some scientists have said coyotes in the Eastern states have begun displaying increasingly wolflike traits as they have carved out a position near the top of the food chain. They are also hard to control.

Remington Moll, an assistant professor of natural resources at University of New Hampshire, led a study published in Ecography this month that said it is possible hunting coyotes doesn't decrease their abundance, and can actually play a role in increasing it.

RELATED: Officer shoots dog and injures woman while serving warrant in southeast Houston

"Intensive coyote removal can obviously reduce populations in the short-term, but removal can also result in younger coyote populations with higher reproduction and immigration rates," Moll said in a statement.

Northbridge, a town of about 16,000 people about 43 miles west of Boston, has had its share of interactions between people and coyotes, Labrie said. The animal control officer who shot the dog was a veteran officer who has had many encounters with coyotes over the years, Labrie said.

"We've definitely seen a little bit of an uptick in coyote calls," Labrie said. "What's causing it, I don't know."