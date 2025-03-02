Empire State Building to sparkle blue for season 8 premiere of 'American Idol'

NEW YORK -- The iconic lights of the Empire State Building will shine blue for an hour on Sunday night to celebrate the season premiere of "American Idol."
A special preview of season 8 airs Sunday night after the Oscars on ABC.
The special blue lights will sparkle from 9:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.
Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest were on hand to flip the famous light switch during a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building.
The season premiere for "American Idol" airs Sunday, March 9 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.