Amber Alert deactivated: California kids found alive, their father in custody after mother killed

The two children taken from a home in the Home Garden neighborhood of Kings County after their mother was found killed have been found safe.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. -- An Amber Alert has been deactivated after two children, who were taken from a home in California's Kings County after their mother was found killed, have been found, officials said Thursday.

The suspect, who is also the children's father, has been taken into custody. During the search for the young girls, authorities said that 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz could've possibly been headed to Mexico with them.

The Amber Alert, which was issued Wednesday, had encompassed a large swath of the state. It's unclear where the children were found and in what condition.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office was expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m.