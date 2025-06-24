Up to $3M offered to find alleged Tren de Aragua senior leader on FBI's wanted list, agency says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged senior leader of the Tren de Aragua was added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, according to the agency.

On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation held a news conference to announce the addition of 37-year-old Gioavanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano to the list. According to the FBI, Mosquera Serrano, who is the 536th addition, is the first Tren de Aragua (TdA) member featured on the list.

"Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano's leadership fuels an organization that thrives on brutal murders, forced prostitution, kidnappings, and the destruction of lives across continents," said Douglas Williams, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Houston. "(Tuesday's) announcement makes it clear: no border will shield him from justice. With the public's help, we will eradicate TdA and end their transnational campaign of terror and crime."

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Mosquera Serrano in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, after he was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and for conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution in the U.S. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $3 million is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on Mosquera Serrano's whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI via WhatsApp at 281-787-9939. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.

