Houston Public Works promises fix after ABC13 reaches out about 6-month-old water leak in Alief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bugs, algae, and mud have been left to torment a neighborhood for half a year. The flow of water can be traced back to a water leak that was first reported to the City of Houston in October 2024 and still hasn't been fixed.

The leak is located near Garden Trail Ct. and Bellaire Gardens Lane in the Alief community.

"A friend of mine said if they are not responding to you, call ABC because at least they can come and see this," Ricky Moorjani said.

Moorjani is at his wits' end and called ABC13 to ask what can be done about a serious water leak between his home and his neighbor's.

"It started with very little water flowing out, and then gradually, it goes higher and higher," Moorjani said.

The little flow of water started in 2024. Houston Public Works confirmed they were first notified of the leak on Oct. 9 of last year. Moorjani said the city came out and placed a few flags, but it has worsened over time.

"The water pressure in the houses is very low, especially on the second floor," Moorjani said.

The waste of a precious resource, left to wash down a drain, worries him, and he said his kids are spending less time outside because of it.

"We come out in the evening to take a walk or something. We cannot walk a lot because the bugs keep biting the kids, so we have to go back home and stay inside," Moorjani said.

ABC13 reached out to Houston Public Works, which said it prioritizes fixing leaks based on size and impact on customers. They are now scheduled to have this leak fixed by the end of the day on Thursday.

Eyewitness News will follow up with the city later this week to confirm that the fix will happen.

